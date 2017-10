BRIEF-Takkt 9-mth EBIT down at ‍99.3 mln euros

Oct 26 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG

* ‍ORGANIC GROWTH OF 0.5 PERCENT IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD OF 2017; REPORTED SALES UP 0.4 PERCENT​

* ‍ADJUSTMENT IN FORECAST FOR 2017​

* ‍FOR Q4, EXPECTS THAT PERFORMANCE WILL NOT BE ENOUGH FOR FIGURES TO REACH PREVIOUSLY FORECAST TARGET CORRIDOR​

* ‍NOW ANTICIPATES ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 0 TO 1 PERCENT FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT EBITDA-MARGIN TO COME IN AT MIDDLE OF TARGET CORRIDOR IN FY​

* ‍MEASURED IN REPORTING CURRENCY OF EUROS, 9MTH GROUP SALES ROSE 0.4 PERCENT TO EUR 845.4 (841.8) MILLION​

* 9MTH EBIT AT EUR ‍99.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.0 MILLION YEAR AGO​