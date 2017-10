Oct 25 (Reuters) - Takkt AG -

* DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT adjusts forecast for the 2017 financial year

* TAKKT AG - Expects organic performance in Q4 will not be enough for figures to reach previously forecast target corridor of 2 to 5 percent​

* Says ‍continues to expect EBIDTA-margin to come in at middle of target corridor​

* ‍Anticipates organic sales growth of 0 to 1 percent for 2017 financial year​