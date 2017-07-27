BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32

July 27 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal education group qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS $0.43

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2017

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $428.4 million to $433.8 million

* Q1 revenue $321.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $307.8 million

* Qtrly total student enrollments up by 62.2% year-over-year

* Tal education group says projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 61% to 63% for q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32