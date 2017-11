Nov 29 (Reuters) - Talanx AG:

* ‍PLACED HYBRID BENCHMARK BOND WITH A VOLUME OF EUR 750 MILLION​

* BOOK WAS SUBSTANTIALLY OVERSUBSCRIBED‍​

* EURO-DENOMINATED BOND CARRIES A FIXED COUPON OF 2.25 PERCENT AND FIRST CALL DATE IS ON 5 DECEMBER 2027 Source text: here Further company coverage: