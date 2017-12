BRIEF-Taleem REIT Signs Real Estate acquisition MoU with Al Rajhi United

Dec 28 (Reuters) - TALEEM REIT FUND:

* SIGNS MOU WITH AL RAJHI UNITED TO ACQUIRE AN EDUCATIONAL REAL STATE LOCATED IN AL NUZHA DISTRICT IN RIYADH

* FUND WILL ACQUIRE PROPERTY BY ISSUING 22.5 MILLION NEW UNITS OF TALEEM REIT FUND TO THE SELLER‍​

* PROPERTY IS LEASED TO AL ROWAD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS UNTILL DEC 2041 WITH ESTIMATED REMAINING CONTRACT VALUE OF 498.14 TO 553.49 MILLION RIYALS

* MOU IS VALID FOR 45 DAYS AND IS EXTENDABLE AT MUTUAL CONSENT OF BOTH PARTIES