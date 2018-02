Feb 21 (Reuters) - Talkmed Group Ltd:

* Q4 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$8.2 MILLION VERSUS S$10.2 MILLION‍​

* Q4 ‍REVENUE S$15.1 MILLION VERSUS S$18.4 MILLION​

* RECOMMENDED FINAL ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF S$0.01370 PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF FY 2017