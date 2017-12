Dec 18 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG:

* TALKPOOL SIGNS LETTER OF COMMITMENT FOR ICT CITY PROJECT

* ‍TALKPOOL NAMIBIA HAS SIGNED A “LETTER OF COMMITMENT” WITH NAMIBIAN GOVERNMENT​

* ‍ENTIRE PROJECT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 2 BILLION​