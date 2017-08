July 5 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG

* WINS MAINTENANCE CONTRACT IN NETHERLANDS

* LOCAL SUBSIDIARY CAMOUFLAGE BV SIGNS CONTRACT WITH CELLNEX FOR PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE OF 720 RADIO SITES IN THE NETHERLANDS

* CONTRACT PERIOD IS 3.5 YEARS, AND HAS A TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION