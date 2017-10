Sept 15 (Reuters) - Talktalk Telecom Group Plc:

* KATE FERRY‘S APPOINTMENT AS GROUP‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL COMMENCE ON 9 OCTOBER 2017

* IAIN TORRENS WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)