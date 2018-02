Feb 8 (Reuters) - Talktalk‘s:

* EXEC CHAIRMAN CHARLES DUNSTONE SAYS EXPECTS ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SUBSCRIPTIONS IN Q4

* DUNSTONE SAYS WILL TAKE 2-3 YEARS TO REDUCE LEVERAGE, START TO RAISE DIVIDEND

* DUNSTONE SAYS EQUITY RAISE WILL ADDRESS QUESTIONS ABOUT BALANCE SHEET Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)