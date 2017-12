Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $250 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* SAYS INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* SAYS ADDITIONAL NOTES ARE AN ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF CO‘S EXISTING NOTES ISSUED IN AMOUNT OF $500 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT ON SEPT 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: