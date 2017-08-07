FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Powder River Oil Gathering System
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Powder River Oil Gathering System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass energy partners acquires Powder River Oil Gathering System, continues to expand service offerings in the basin

* Deal for ‍approximately $36 million​

* ‍Tallgrass estimates approximately $7 million in additional capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 on outrigger system​

* Acquired assets include about 34 miles of gathering lines,about 150,000 acres dedicated on a long-term fee-based contract​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

