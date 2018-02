BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners And Silver Creek Midstream Announce Joint Venture

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS AND SILVER CREEK MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION IN THE POWDER RIVER BASIN TO GUERNSEY, WYOMING

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS - IN ADDITION TO FORMING JV, CO SIGNED DOCUMENTS TO SELL 50-MILE PRB CRUDE OIL GATHERING SYSTEM TO SILVER CREEK

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - TALLGRASS HAS AGREED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY 40 MILES OF PIPE FROM LABONTE, WYO. TO GUERNSEY, WYO

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - IRON HORSE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN-SERVICE Q1 2019 WITH AN EXPECTED INITIAL CAPACITY OF ABOUT 100,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - CO WILL BE 75 PERCENT OWNER, WHILE SILVER CREEK WILL OWN REMAINING 25 PERCENT OF JV

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - TALLGRASS ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL INVEST ABOUT $150 MILLION INTO INITIATIVE

