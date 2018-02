BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners Announces Acquisition Expanding Water Infrastructure Footprint Into The Bakken

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION EXPANDING WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FOOTPRINT INTO THE BAKKEN

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ANTICIPATES THAT BNN WILL SPEND AN ADDITIONAL APPROXIMATELY $45 MILLION IN 2018

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ONCE ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE IS COMPLETED, CO EXPECTS TOTAL INVESTMENT WILL APPROXIMATE A 5 TIMES CASH FLOW MULTIPLE