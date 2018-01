BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners Says Board Of Co's General Partner Declared Qtrly Cash Distribution Of $0.965/Common Unit For Q4 2017

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS - BOARD OF CO‘S GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.965/COMMON UNIT FOR Q4 2017, UP 2.1 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS - BOARD OF TALLGRASS ENERGY GP LP‘S GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3675/CLASS A SHARE FOR Q4 2017

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS - TALLGRASS ENERGY GP LP'S GENERAL PARTNER'S Q4 2017 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3675/CLASS A SHARE IS UP 3.5 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY