Feb 26 (Reuters) - TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA:

* SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED AUDITED REVENUE FOR YEAR OF 2017 WAS 651.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 598.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR YEAR OF 2017 WAS 29.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* SAYS TO PAY DIVIDENDS OF 0.69 EUROS PER SHARE FOR 2017‍​ Source text :bit.ly/2orqPjU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)