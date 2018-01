BRIEF-Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Sales Revenue Earned In 12 Months Was 651.3 Million Euros

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp As:

* UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ACCOUNTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS OF 2017

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE WAS 175.0 MILLION EUROS IN Q4 OF 2017

* SAYS SALES REVENUE EARNED IN 12MONTHS WAS 651.3 MILLION EUROS, HAVING GROWN BY 8.8% VERSUS 2016

* SAYS NET PROFIT OF GROUP IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS 11.9 MILLION EUROS, 50.1% HIGHER VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS GROUP‘S NET PROFIT WAS 29.8 MILLION EUROS IN 2017, WHICH IS 16.0% BETTER THAN 2016

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS 36.5 MILLION EUROS IN 12MONTHS, UP 17.8% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR