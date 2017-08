BRIEF-Tallinna Kaubamaja H1 net profit stable at EUR 8.4 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp As

* SALES REVENUE Q2 2017 IS 164.6 MILLION EUROS, INDICATING AN INCREASE OF 9.4 PERCENT IN A YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS.

* SALES REVENUE HI IS 315.3 MILLION EUROS, HAVING INCREASED BY 9.7% COMPARED TO 2016, WHEN SALES REVENUE WAS 287.4 MILLION EUROS

* Q2 NET PROFIT OF GROUP IS 8.6 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 0.4% HIGHER ON A YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS

* H1 NET PROFIT OF GROUP IS 8.4 MILLION EUROS, REMAINING AT SAME LEVEL AS IN YEAR PRIOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)