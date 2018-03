BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy 53 Pct Increase In Proved Developed Producing Reserves

March 6 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND A 53% INCREASE IN PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING RESERVES

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - CORPORATE PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 22,807 BOE/D, UP 11% OVER Q3 OF 20,541 BOE/D

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - ‍OIL AND NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS WEIGHTING WAS 62% IN Q4 COMPARED TO 55% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - QTRLY TOTAL AFFO PER SHARE $0.25 ‍​

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $90.2 MILLION VERSUS $39.8 MILLION

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY - SEES 2018 CAPEX RANGE OF $195 MILLION TO $205 MILLION

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY - SEES 2018 CAPEX RANGE OF $195 MILLION TO $205 MILLION

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - ‍COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE​