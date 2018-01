BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy Announces 2018 Guidance And Q4 Results

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE, OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND RECORD FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY - ‍ESTIMATES Q4/17 PRODUCTION AVERAGED OVER 22,600 BOE/D WITH AN OIL AND LIQUIDS WEIGHTING OF 62%​

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - ‍2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS SET BETWEEN $195 AND $205 MILLION​

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - SEES 2018 ‍ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION BETWEEN 22,500 - 23,500 BOE/D​

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - ‍DURING Q1 OF 2018, CO EXPECTS TO HAVE FOUR TO FIVE RIGS IN OPERATION​

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD - "‍MEANINGFUL" INCREASE IN OIL WEIGHTING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH 2018​