FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 11, 2017 / 1:26 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces record 2017 second quarter results, continued operational success and increased 2017 exit production guidance

* Says achieved record corporate production in Q2/17 of 19,336 boe/d, up 9% over Q1/17 and more than doubled Q2/16

* Qtrly ffo $0.15

* By end 2017, anticipate net debt to q4 annualized funds flow (including hedges) to be below 1.0 times

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - for FY17 ,has increased its exit production guidance to approximately 22,000 boe/d (57-62% oil and ngls) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.