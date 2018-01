Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tan Chong International Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD AN UNAUDITED UNREALISED LOSS ON ITS INVESTMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍EXPECTED UNREALISED LOSS AMOUNTS TO HK$726 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 ​

* LOSS IS DUE TO SHARE PRICE CHANGES OF ITS LISTED INVESTMENTS, WHICH ARE MARKED TO MARKET AND THEREFORE UNREALISED