Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tanco Holdings Bhd

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wawasan Indera Sdn Bhd To acquire a four-storey building

* Deal for 8 million RGT

* Acquisition not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share of Tanco Group for FY ending 30 June 2018