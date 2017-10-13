FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care sees Q3 sales of about $26.5 mln to $27.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 13, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care sees Q3 sales of about $26.5 mln to $27.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* Sees Q3 sales about $26.5 million to $27.5 million - sec filing

* Tandem Diabetes - expect seasonality to have similar impact on sales in 2017

* Tandem - ‍do not expect funding from completed or proposed financing to fully address substantial doubt about co’s ability to continue as a going concern​

* Tandem Diabetes-expectation of seasonality impact excludes about $3.5 million deferred sales&upgrade fees received with technology program expected in q3​

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc- ‍expect we will be required to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern​ Source text - bit.ly/2yj5a12 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.