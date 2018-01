Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tande Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 327.6 MILLION YUAN ($50.22 million) IN PROPERTY PROJECT WITH PARTNERS

* SAYS Q4 CONTRACT SALES TOTALLED 1.1 BILLION YUAN, UP 4.7 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS JAN-DEC CONTRACT SALES TOTALLED 4.8 BILLION YUAN, DOWN 11.0 PERCENT Y/Y Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CXhCIo; bit.ly/2mhrbrs Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5235 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)