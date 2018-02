Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tangelo Games Corp:

* TANGELO GAMES PRE-ANNOUNCES Q4 REVENUE AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* TANGELO GAMES CORP - Q4 REVENUE CAD $8.8 MILLION, DECLINE OF 5.6% FROM PRIOR YEAR‘S QUARTER​

* TANGELO GAMES CORP - ‍ EXPECT TO RELEASE NEW ENGLISH-LANGUAGE MOBILE APP, BEST JACKPOT, BY END OF MARCH 2018​