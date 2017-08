July 25(Reuters) - Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says it signed a cooperation framework agreement with a Guangzhou-based investment management firm

* Says the two firms will jointly set up a modern agriculture food industry fund, which will be invested in 200 million yuan during the first period

* Says the company will invest 50 million yuan into the fund during the first period

