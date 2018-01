Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tantech Holdings Ltd:

* TANTECH ACQUIRES INTEREST IN A MARBLE MINING OPERATION

* TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD - SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT​‍ TO ACQUIRE ALL OF SHARES OF LISHUI XINCAI INDUSTRIAL CO LTD AT A PRICE OF RMB120 MILLION

* TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION, CO WOULD INDIRECTLY HOLD A 18% STAKE IN LIBO HAOKUN​

* TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM TANTECH‘S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND CASH TO BE RECEIVED ON ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: