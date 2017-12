BRIEF-Tapimmune Announces Enrollment Of First Patient In Phase 2 Clinical Trial For Treating Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tapimmune Inc:

* TAPIMMUNE ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR TREATING TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER FUNDED BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* TAPIMMUNE INC - 280-PATIENT PHASE 2 TRIAL, SPONSORED BY MAYO CLINIC, RECEIVED $13.3 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDING FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* TAPIMMUNE - ‍INTERIM IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY EVALUATING TPIV200 IN RANDOMIZED DOSING TRIAL IN TNBC ANTICIPATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: