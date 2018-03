March 8 (Reuters) - Tar Holdings:

* TAR HOLDINGS SAYS REMAINS OPEN TO ENGAGING WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ BOARD TO REACH A MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION - SEC FILING

* TAR HOLDINGS SAYS MAY REQUEST WAIVER OF POISON PILL IN ORDER TO BUY UP TO 14.9 PERCENT OF THE ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK

* TAR HOLDINGS SAYS PLANS ON VOTING AGAINST RATIFICATION OF THE POISON PILL AT THE ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS' ANNUAL MEETING