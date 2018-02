Feb 27 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA:

* CO‘S SHAREHOLDER, PZU SA OFE PZU „ZLOTA JESIEN”, FILES LAWSUIT FOR ANNULMENT OF EGM‘S RESOLUTION

* LAWSUIT CONSIDERS RESOLUTION FROM JAN. 15, 2018 ON ACQUISITION OF CO‘S OWN SHARES

* ABOVE-MENTIONED RESOLUTION ALSO MENTIONED CREATING RESERVE CAPITAL FOR ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES