Jan 15 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS AGREE ON ACQUISITION OF 6.0 MILLION CO‘S OWN SHARES BY CO OR BY CO‘S UNIT

* SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVE TO CREATE PLN 79.4 MILLION RESERVE CAPITAL TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK

* JOINS LOAN AGREEMENT GRANTED TO EJT SP. Z O.O. TO FINANCE CO‘S SHARES ACQUISITION IN TENDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)