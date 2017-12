Dec 13 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA:

* EGM TO VOTE ON FEB. 26, 2018 ON REMATERIALISATION OF SHARES AND WITHDRAWING THEM FROM TRADING ON WSE

* EGM IS CALLED ON DEMAND OF CO‘S SHAREHOLDER EJT INVESTMENTS

* EJT INVESTMENTS EARLIER ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 52.88% OF CO'S SHARES