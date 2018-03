BRIEF-Tarena International Says Q4 Revenue Rose 33 Percent

March 5 (Reuters) - Tarena International Inc:

* TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 33 PERCENT TO RMB 617 MILLION

* ‍DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS​

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28

* QTRLY ‍​NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 1.84, REVENUE VIEW CNY 600.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍​TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS INCREASED BY 27.2% TO 34,223

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW CNY 2.33 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S