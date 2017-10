BRIEF-Targa Resources announces $750 mln offering of senior notes

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources Partners LP announces $750 million offering of senior notes

* Targa Resources Corp - unit ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem its 5% senior notes due 2018​

* Targa Resources Corp - ‍intends to use net proceeds also to reduce borrowings under its credit facilities​

* Targa Resources Corp- ‍ subsidiary announces offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028​