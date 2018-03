March 7 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* TARGET ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

* TARGET CORP - ‍DRIVE UP WILL EXPAND FROM 50 TO NEARLY 1,000 STORES THIS YEAR​

* TARGET CORP - ‍TARGET RESTOCK WILL EXPAND TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS, SERVING NEARLY THREE-FOURTHS OF U.S. POPULATION BY END OF 2018​

* TARGET - FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON "HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS" ON TARGET.COM WHEN GUESTS SPEND AT LEAST $35 OR PAY WITH A REDCARD