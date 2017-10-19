FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Target opens 12 new stores across U.S., expands plans for remodels and Target Restock
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 19, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Target opens 12 new stores across U.S., expands plans for remodels and Target Restock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* Target opens 12 new stores across the country, expands plans for remodels and Target restock

* Target Corp - ‍plans to accelerate number of store remodels to more than 1,000 by end of 2020​

* Target Corp - ‍plans to expand its Restock program nationwide next year​

* Target Corp says is opening 32 new stores in 2017, with plans to open 35 new stores in 2018​

* Target Corp - will add new voice-activated shopping features and plans to offer Target REDcard payment as an option for guests in 2018​

* Target Corp says ‍by end of 2019, Target plans to operate more than 130 small-format locations nationwide​ in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.