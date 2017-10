Sept 25 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* Plans to raise minimum hourly wage for all team members to $11 in October

* Commits to increasing minimum hourly wage to $15 by end of 2020

* Reiterates Q3, FY 2017 sales and EPS guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $16.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $4.51, revenue view $70.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: