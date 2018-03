BRIEF-Target To Raise Capital Investment To Over $3 Billion In 2018 - Conf call

March 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* CEO - NEIGHBORHOOD STORES FULFILLED MORE THAN HALF OF OUR TOTAL DIGITAL VOLUME - CONF CALL ‍​

* CEO - RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING - CONF CALL ‍​

* CEO - EXPECTS 325 MORE STORES TO BE REMODELED IN 2018 - CONF CALL ‍​

* CEO - TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE - CONF CALL ‍​

* CEO - CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS‍​

* STORES WILL BE OUR PREFERRED SHIPPING POINT OF DIGITAL ORDERS IN THE LONG RUN - CONF CALL

* TO RAISE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO OVER $3 BILLION IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* THE YEAR'S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MILLION INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION