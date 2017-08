June 20 (Reuters) - TARGETEVERYONE AB (PUBL):

* EXPANDS TO PORTUGAL

* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL

* TARGETEVERYONE PORTUGAL WILL BE LED BY FILIPE MENDES

* IN ADDITION TO A ROYALTIES REFUND, TARGETEVERYONE RECEIVES A STARTING FEE OF EUR 90,000