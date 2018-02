Feb 13 (Reuters) - Targeteveryone Ab (Publ):

* ‍INTENDS TO CARRY OUT ISSUE TO DIVERSIFY SHAREHOLDER BASE PRIOR TO PLANNED PARALLEL LISTING ON OSLO MERKUR MARKET​

* INTENTION IS TO PROVIDE CO WITH PROCEEDS OF UP TO NOK 50 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF ISSUE COSTS

* CONTEMPLATED SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS NOK 2.25 PER SHARE