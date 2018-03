Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tarsus Group Plc:

* TARSUS GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE OF £117.7M UP 35%

* TARSUS GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £40.2M VERSUS 19.2 MILLION STG

* TARSUS GROUP PLC - PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 7.0P PER SHARE - TOTAL FOR YEAR UP 10% TO 10.0P

* TARSUS GROUP PLC - FORWARD BOOKINGS FOR 2018 ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS CURRENTLY AHEAD OF GROUP'S TARGET RANGE