BRIEF-Taseko announces board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility
September 25, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Taseko announces board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko announces permitting success and board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility

* Taseko Mines - EAB of QPA issued order denying further review of underground injection control permit granted in 2016 for co’s Florence Copper Project​

* Taseko Mines - coinciding with permitting decision, co’s board has given management approval to move forward with construction of a production test facility

* Taseko Mines Ltd - estimated remaining costs to construct PTF are US$25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

