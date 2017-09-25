BRIEF-Taseko announces board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko announces permitting success and board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility

* Taseko Mines - EAB of QPA issued order denying further review of underground injection control permit granted in 2016 for co’s Florence Copper Project​

* Taseko Mines - coinciding with permitting decision, co’s board has given management approval to move forward with construction of a production test facility

* Taseko Mines Ltd - estimated remaining costs to construct PTF are US$25 million