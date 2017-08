BRIEF-Taseko Mines ‍net income for quarter $0.02/share​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Says ‍Q3 copper sales volumes for Gibraltar Mine are expected to be up to 10% lower than Q2 of 2017​

* Taseko reports $62 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter 2017

* Says‍ adjusted net income for quarter was $0.06 per share​

* Says ‍net income for quarter was $0.02 per share​

* Says ‍during quarter, Gibraltar Mine produced 39.4 million pounds of copper and 0.8 million pounds of molybdenum​

* Taseko Mines Ltd qtrly ‍revenues $100 million versus $55.1 million​