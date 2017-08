June 7 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Taseko announces pricing for US$250 million senior secured notes due 2022

* Taseko Mines Ltd - ‍offering is expected to close on June 14, 2017​

* Taseko Mines - ‍interest on notes will accrue at an annual rate of 8.750%, payable semi-annually, and notes will be issued at 99% of their principal amount​