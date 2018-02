Feb 21 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* TASEKO REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.03​

* ‍Q4 COPPER PRODUCTION AT GIBRALTAR WAS 25.5 MILLION POUNDS, LOWER THAN PREVIOUS QUARTERS IN 2017 AS A RESULT OF REDUCED HEAD GRADES​

* QTRLY REVENUES $95.4 MILLION VERSUS $94.6 MILLION