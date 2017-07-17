FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar

* Due to uncontrolled wildfires in Cariboo, an evacuation order has been issued for Williams Lake, number of other smaller communities in region​

* Wildfires impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine and Gibraltar has now been temporarily idled

* It is unclear when milling and mining operations will recommence at Gibraltar

* No fires in immediate area of Gibraltar which pose any threat to mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.