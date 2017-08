June 14 (Reuters) - Tassal Group Ltd

* Says is concerned about inaccurate data provided to australian securities exchange today

* EPA has clarified that each salmon grower in macquarie harbour is allocated 13 tonnes per hectare

* Co's highest potential stocking density would be 13 tonnes per ha plus 15 tonnes per ha, not 49 tonnes which has been misstated