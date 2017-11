BRIEF-Taste Holdings says as part of ‍debt reduction co will raise 398 mln rand

Nov 16 (Reuters) - TASTE HOLDINGS LTD

* AS PART OF ‍DEBT REDUCTION COMPANY WILL RAISE R398 MILLION BY WAY OF A RIGHTS OFFER AT 90 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF RIGHTS OFFER WILL BE USED TO SETTLE TERM DEBTS, INCLUDING R225 MILLION OF NOTES​

* ‍BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS OFFER WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED ROLL OUT OF DOMINO‘S AND STARBUCKS STORES​

* DETERIORATING MACRO-ECONOMIC CONDITIONS MEANT TIMING OF DISPOSAL OF LUXURY GOODS DIVISION WAS NOT IDEAL AND GROUP STOPPED SALE PROCESS​