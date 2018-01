Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 65.31 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 67.78 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 65.18 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 309.04 BILLION

* DEC QTR IT ATTRITION RATE (LTM) DOWN 0.2 PCT Q-O-Q TO 11.1 PCT